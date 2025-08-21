Mercedes bonnet flips up & blinds driver during test drive on PIE, car behind brakes in time

Car bonnet flips up & blocks windshield during test drive, accident narrowly avoided

A car bonnet flipping open in the middle of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) nearly caused a pile-up yesterday (20 Aug).

The incident allegedly happened at about 2.14pm along the westbound PIE near Balestier.

Footage on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group showed the car, a black Mercedes, switching lanes to the rightmost one.

According to the post’s description, it was a car on a test drive.

Bonnet forcefully flips onto windshield

As the Mercedes drove, its bonnet suddenly and forcefully flipped open, blocking the driver’s windshield.

The blinded driver immediately hit the brakes, with the car wobbling from side to side before coming to a stop.

Fortunately, the camcar had maintained enough space behind the Mercedes to brake in time.

Rear dashcam footage of the camcar showed a black Renault hurriedly braking as well.

It narrowly missed rear-ending the camcar and managed to come to a halt.

Netizens split between car and driver error

The incident left netizens scratching their heads over how such a freak event could have happened.

“All sorts of weird events also can happen on the road these days,” a user said.

One commenter joked that the driver would probably not be purchasing this car.

Another user claimed that a Mercedes should have an indicator light warning that the bonnet had not been shut properly.

As such, they suggested that driver error had caused the near-miss.

Several netizens also praised the camcar driver for keeping a safe braking distance, which prevented an accident.

