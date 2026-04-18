Car driver alleges road hogging and brake-checking incident on CTE, claims children left ‘visibly shaken’

phv driver jams brakes, nearly causes accident after driver high beams

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Netizens appeared split on who was at fault, with some blaming the PHV driver while others questioned the OP's actions.

By - 18 Apr 2026, 10:38 am

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PHV driver allegedly brake-checks fellow driver after being high-beamed on CTE, nearly causes collision

A man travelling with two children in his car alleged that a fellow driver was road hogging and brake-checked him repeatedly along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The other driver’s actions nearly caused a collision, leaving the man’s children “visibly shaken”.

Footage of the incident was posted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page on Thursday (16 April), and hundreds of netizens have since weighed in on the matter.

Man high beams driver, gets brake-checked

According to the Original Poster (OP), the incident happened at around 6.45am on 16 April.

He states that while driving, he encountered a Toyota private-hire vehicle (PHV) road hogging in the first lane.

The OP described the gap between the PHV and the vehicle ahead as “abnormally large”.

high beams phv driver

Source: SGRV Admin on Facebook

As a response, the OP “gave a quick flash” with his high beam. He mentioned this was to alert the driver to the traffic flow.

However, the PHV driver appeared dissatisfied and responded by “intentionally slamming on his brakes despite having a completely clear road in front of him”, the OP claimed.

phv brake checks

Source: SGRV Admin on Facebook

Repeatedly and aggressively jamming on brakes

After a second warning flash by the OP, the PHV driver doubles down by repeatedly and aggressively jamming his brakes.

brake check again

Source: SGRV Admin on Facebook

This caused the OP to make “multiple emergency stops” to avoid a collision.

The OP also shared that his children, who were in the vehicle at the time, became “visibly shaken” by the PHV driver’s “intentional behaviour”.

Who’s to blame?

Netizens weighed in with their opinions on the matter, with some criticising the PHV driver, while others pointed the blame at the OP.

One netizen agreed with the OP and said that the PHV driver was in the wrong.

phv driver wrong

Source: Facebook

Others questioned the OP’s actions, stating that he was overly impatient.

OP impatient

Source: Facebook

One Facebook user took a more neutral stance, saying that the fault lies in both drivers.

both drivers at fault

Source: Facebook

A netizen questioned the need to take the risk at all. They mentioned that the OP should have put his children’s safety first and avoided the confrontation altogether.

safety most important

Source: Facebook

Also read: Van driver high beams car driver to move out of right lane on TPE, netizens split on who is at fault

Van driver high beams car driver to move out of right lane on TPE, netizens split on who is at fault

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Featured image adapted from SGRV Admin on Facebook

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