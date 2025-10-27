Woman crashes car into bubble tea shop in Thailand after vendor refused curbside service

Car rams into bubble tea shop in Thailand, narrowly missing customers

A woman in Thailand allegedly rammed her car into a bubble tea shop after the vendor refused to bring her drink to her car.

According to Thailand’s CH3 Plus, the incident took place in Nonthaburi, a city on the outskirts of Bangkok, last Thursday (23 Oct).

Car driver had previous encouter with Thailand bubble tea shop

The 29-year-old shop owner, Ms Sutathip, said the same driver had first stopped by on Tuesday (21 Oct) and shouted an order from her car without parking.

Ms Sutathip asked her to park properly as her car was blocking other vehicles on the road.

After that, she made her drink and waited for her to pick up the order.

However, the woman, believed to be in her 40s or 50s, reportedly got impatient and shouted: “Are you done yet? I’ve been waiting for ages.”

When Ms Sutathip told her to come down and collect the drink herself, the woman became angry and cancelled the order.

Car returns to bubble tea shop, driver shouts insults

Two days later, the same woman returned and began shouting insults from her car, allegedly yelling: “You’re going to meet your end!”

She then circled around repeatedly, spewing vulgar insults while driving by several times.

Ms Sutathip, who was setting up her stall with her boyfriend and sister, said her sister threw leftover rice at the car, and her boyfriend splashed some water at it.

Car crashes into shop, narrowly missing customers

Moments later, the driver reversed her grey Toyota Fortuner and allegedly sped forward, crashing into the front of the bubble tea shop and knocking over two motorcycles.

She then sped off.

The impact also damaged an advertising sign, but narrowly missed customers inside.

However, a worker from a nearby shop was reportedly injured.

Woman throws objects at police from upstairs

Ms Sutathip and nearby vendors gave chase on a motorcycle and managed to find out where the woman lives.

After they called the police, officers found the woman at home, but she reportedly refused to come out and threw objects at them from the second floor.

Her relatives had to be called to calm her down.

Woman could have mental issues

Ms Sutathip said the woman could have mental issues — she could have just talked it out with her instead of crashing her vehicle into her shop, potentially harming others.

The bubble tea shop owner has discussed compensation with the woman’s family, but no agreement has been reached yet.

She is not the only business owner who has had a run-in with the woman — a man working at a nearby chicken rice stall said the same woman had shouted insults at him days earlier when ordering food.

“She rolled down her car window and yelled: ‘Are you still not dead?’ even though I had never met her,” he recalled.

