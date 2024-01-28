80-Year-Old Woman Loses Control Of Car & Crashes Into Clementi Police HQ, Taken To Hospital

Elderly Woman & Passenger Taken To Hospital After Car Crashes Into Clementi Police HQ

Firefighters had to rescue an 80-year-old woman and her husband after she lost control of a car and crashed into the Clementi Police Division Headquarters (HQ) at Lempeng Drive.

The vehicle reportedly skidded while the elderly driver was making a turn, which led to the accident.

The couple was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers.

Police said both the female driver and her husband were taken to the hospital while conscious.

80-year-old woman crashes car into Clementi Police HQ fence

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident took place at 5.55 pm on Saturday (27 Jan) outside the Clementi Police Division HQ at 6 Lempeng Drive.

Mr Su (name transliterated from Mandarin), who lives in a nearby block, told Shin Min that he first heard the sound of emergency brakes. A loud ‘bang’ quickly followed.

“After that, I saw two SCDF vehicles followed by two ambulances. Then I saw that a car had crashed into the police station.”

Mr Su added that since the fire station was nearby, rescue vehicles arrived in less than five minutes. They worked quickly to rescue the two people stuck in the car.

A picture showed that the car had crashed through a barbed-wire fence and gotten stuck there.

While the authorities managed to rescue the driver quickly, they took around 15 minutes to rescue the male passenger, Shin Min reported.

The car was believed to have hit the kerb while turning from Faber Walk to Lempeng Drive. It then hit the fence at Clementi Police Division HQ.

Driver & passenger conveyed to hospital

The police confirmed to Shin Min that the accident occurred. They believe that the vehicle involved had skidded on Lempeng Drive.

Paramedics conveyed an 80-year-old female driver and an 80-year-old male passenger conscious to the hospital.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News.