Car goes up in flames at Ang Mo Kio, explosions heard

Car burst into flames in Ang Mo Kio on 16 Aug

A white car was travelling in Ang Mo Kio on Friday (16 Aug) afternoon when it burst into flames.

Footage circulating on social media showed the front portion of the car engulfed in flames.

Based on the surroundings, the incident took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and 2.

The footage showed that large sections of the car’s exterior were charred by the intense heat.

Eventually, the blaze engulfed the entire vehicle, emitting thick black smoke.

Two fire engines later arrived at the scene.

As firefighters were attending to the fire, explosions were seemingly heard coming from the vehicle.

The officer subsequently doused the blaze with a water jet.

As the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was shrouded in steam.

No injuries reported

In response to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson said it was alerted to the case at about 1.05pm.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a car and was extinguished using a water jet.

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also read: S’pore-registered car engulfed in flames at JB checkpoint

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and TikTok.