S’pore-registered car engulfed in flames at JB checkpoint

Singapore-registered car catches fire at Johor Bahru checkpoint

At 8.15pm on Monday (8 July), a Singapore-registered car was engulfed in flames at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI).

It occurred at the vehicle exit lane towards Singapore.

According to The Star, the fire was put out within 20 minutes.

The vehicle owners are a Singaporean couple aged 31 and 32 respectively. They escaped the incident unharmed.

Fire likely started from car’s engine

Videos of the incident were shared on Facebook on Monday night, showing the car ablaze.

In another clip taken a distance away from the incident, smoke could also be seen billowing near the customs.

A user also took to the ‘柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站’ Facebook group at around 8.40pm to report that there was a large amount of smoke and a burning smell.

New Straits Times highlighted that based on preliminary investigations, the fire likely originated from the car’s engine.

The blaze subsequently spread quickly, causing damage to about 60% of the vehicle.

Fire was successfully put out at 8.35pm

The fire was successfully extinguished at 8.35pm, The Star noted.

This was achieved by the joint effort of the police, auxiliary police, Malaysia Volunteer Corps Department (RELA), and the Immigration Department, who used fire extinguishers to curtail the spread of the fire.

At 8.43pm, a team from the Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene to monitor the situation.

The Assistant Commissioner of Johor Bahru (South) police chief, Raub Selamat, added that the department will be looking into the losses incurred following the incident.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Featured image adapted from Cathrin Chin on Facebook and Oriental Daily.