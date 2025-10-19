S’pore-registered car drives off from JB petrol station with fuel nozzle still attached to vehicle

Singapore-registered car drives off from petrol station with fuel nozzle still attached

On Saturday (18 Oct), a Singapore-registered Toyota Camry drove off from a petrol station in Johor Bahru with the fuel nozzle still attached to the vehicle, damaging the petrol pump.

According to the original poster (OP), who shared photos and videos on the Facebook page JB Johor Bahru Chat Station 2.0, the incident occurred at a Shell Petrol Station along Skudai highway at 10.17pm.

“I encountered something that I normally only see in the news when I was getting petrol,” wrote the OP.

Petrol station staff stopped car from leaving

The OP said their parents were refuelling at the petrol station when they suddenly heard a loud boom.

Upon checking, they saw the Singapore-registered car driving away with the fuel nozzle still attached to its filler neck.

After realising what had happened, the driver of the car stopped the vehicle and got out to check.

A female petrol station staff member then kept the car from leaving.

Customers leave petrol station in fear it may explode

The incident caused the petrol pump to be pulled along with the vehicle and fall over, with some of its components falling apart.

According to the OP, their parents quickly drove away from the scene out of fear that the petrol station would explode.

One of the videos posted also showed another car reversing away from the pump.

However, the OP said they did not know which petrol the driver was pumping, addressing speculations that the driver might have been getting RON95, a type of fuel subsidised for Malaysian citizens, which some Singaporeans have been spotted pumping illegally.

Also read: Driver of S’pore-registered car caught pumping RON95 in Johor, continues even when confronted

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chen Zixin on Facebook.