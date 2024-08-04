Car lands upside down after crash in M’sia, 1 dead & 1 seriously injured

Car lands upside down after crash in Malaysia

A Toyota Vios car lost control while making a turn and crashed into a roundabout in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Sunday (4 August).

The 24-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old male passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

One dead after car lands upside down

According to an Oriental Daily report, the accident occurred at 1.45am on Sunday.

After losing control and crashing into the roundabout, the car went over a fence. It landed upside down on a slope next to a ditch.

The driver was thrown out of the vehicle, suffering severe head injuries and a fractured right hand. He died at the scene.

On the other hand, the passenger sustained serious injuries to his head, hands, and feet and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Case is being investigated

According to Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief M. Kumarasan, the police are currently investigating the case as reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

The driver’s body has been sent to the hospital for an autopsy, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Police Chief Kumarasan also called on the public for information to assist in the investigation.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily