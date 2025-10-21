Car allegedly clips pedestrian while turning on Yio Chu Kang Road, drives off without stopping

Car allegedly hits pedestrian during discretionary left turn on Yio Chu Kang Road & knocks them over

A pedestrian took a tumble after a car making a left turn appeared to clip him. The driver drove off after the alleged brush.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday (19 Oct) at about 6.11pm.

Pedestrian falls onto road after being hit by car during left turn

When the light turned green, the car made a discretionary left turn onto Yio Chu Kang Road.

At the same time, a man jogged across Yio Chu Kang Road, with the green pedestrian light in his favour.

The Toyota appeared to hit him on the left foot as he dashed past.

The pedestrian subsequently fell onto the road, just inches before approaching the footpath.

He got back up quickly, staring at the Toyota with another pedestrian as the driver drove off.

Netizens accuse motorist of dangerous driving

Netizens criticised the Toyota driver for dangerous driving, noting that they should have slowed down or stopped even if they had the right of way.

Another commenter pointed out that the pedestrian was already being cooperative by crossing the road quickly. They further accused the car’s driver of “rushing” and causing the accident.

However, another user also questioned if the car actually hit the man, as the camera angle left room for doubt.

Also read: Driver runs red light along Upper Thomson Road & crashes into 2 pedestrians, police investigating

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.