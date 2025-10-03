Driver runs red light along Upper Thomson Road & crashes into 2 pedestrians, police investigating

Pedestrian conveyed to hospital after driver runs red light on Upper Thomson Road

On Thursday (2 Oct), two pedestrians were knocked down after a driver ran a red light along Upper Thomson Road.

One of the pedestrians was later conveyed to the hospital.

Car fails to brake in time, knocks 2 pedestrians down

Dashcam footage posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook group showed a black car running the red light on the far-right lane.

As the car approached the crossing, two pedestrians happened to be making their way across the road.

Unable to brake in time, the black car overshot the pedestrian crossing and crashed into the two individuals.

The impact sent both pedestrians to the ground.

Driver and passenger exited car to check on pedestrians

Footage of the accident revealed that the traffic light had turned red for at least five seconds before the collision.

After the crash, one pedestrian curled up on the road, while the other attempted to get up.

The driver and the front-seat passenger also exited the car to check on the pedestrian who was on the ground.

1 pedestrian conveyed to hosptial

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the accident at about 1.10pm on Thursday (2 Oct).

SCDF officers conveyed a 34-year-old female pedestrian to Woodlands Health Campus.

A 50-year-old female car driver is assisting with the investigations, the police confirmed.

Netizens say driver was at fault

A user criticised the pedestrian for looking at their phone while crossing the road.

Although they acknowledged that the driver was wrong for running the red light, they argued that “two wrongs can’t make one right”.

However, most netizens directed harsh comments at the driver.

One such netizen said the driver had “no excuses” for not stopping.

Another user stressed that the red light had been on for a substantial period, and that the pair were already two-thirds of the way across the crossing.

Also read: Jaywalking pedestrian in Newton gets hit by car & thrown onto kerb, netizens debate fault

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.