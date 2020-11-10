Car Crashes Through Fence From One End Of Multi-Purpose Court To Another

Car accidents are bound to happen from time to time. Sometimes, however, vehicles end up in places they don’t belong in, leaving us bewildered as to how it happened in the first place.

On Monday (9 Nov), a car appears to have crashed through metallic fencing and onto a Woodlands multi-purpose court located in the middle of several HDB blocks.

Police officers later arrived at the site of the accident which was subsequently cordoned off.

Car crashes into multi-purpose court on 9 Nov

On Monday (9 Nov), Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shared a video of a grey car that had crashed onto the multi-purpose court.

Fencing on both ends of the court appears to have been destroyed as a result of the crash.

The entire area was cordoned off with police tape and cops were also seen on site.

Car rips through fencing

The car appears to have crashed through the fencing from one side of the multi-purpose court to the other.

Fencing on the other side was badly damaged too, and litter from a blue recycling bin appears to be strewn all over the floor — likely a result of the crash.

60-year-old driver sent to hospital

According to a Facebook post, the accident occured at around 11am on Monday (9 Nov) near 876 Woodlands Street 82.

If Google Maps images are anything to go by, it seems the car might have veered off the road right beside the court before crashing into the area.

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at 11.08am on Monday (11 Nov).

A 60-year-old male driver was later sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while conscious.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Hope driver has a speedy recovery

Thankfully, the multi-purpose court seems to have been vacant at the time of the incident. Otherwise, things could’ve turned out a lot worse.

We hope the driver did not sustain any serious injuries and wish him a speedy recovery.

Do remember to drive safely and remain focused on the road at all times.

