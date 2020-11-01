Car Knocks Down Motorcyclist When Turning Into Braddell Road, Netizens Advise Extra Caution

Road accidents can happen for a myriad of reasons. Either one of the road users was not careful, or both were not observing safety rules.

Another cause could be the heavy traffic along stretches of road that make turning out from side roads particularly dangerous.

One such notorious corner is the side road turning out from Lorong 8 Toa Payoh into Braddell Road, heading in the direction of Toa Payoh.

An accident on this road saw a car coming out of this lane and knocking down a motorcycle. The rider could be seen wavering unstably before falling off his motorcycle and onto the road.

Netizens then called for drivers to exercise extra caution since this corner is prone to accidents.

Driver hits motorcycle while exiting side road

On Sat (31 Oct), a user posted dashcam footage onto Facebook page ROADS.sg about an accident that occured in the morning.

The footage shows the car driving behind a motorcycle along Braddell Road, heading in the direction of Toa Payoh.

Out of the blue, a black car was seen shooting out from Lor 8 Toa Payoh and knocking into the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle could be seen wobbly momentarily before falling sideways, bringing the rider down along with it.

Netizens weigh in on reasons for dangerous turn at Braddell Road

Many netizens commented that they have had similar close calls at this corner too as it is an accident prone area.

Some commented that it isn’t exactly the blind spot at that juncture that causes accidents but the lack of caution taken by drivers before coming out.

Others lamented the design and planning by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as the crux of the problem. They feel it is too congested. On top of that, a bus stop is situated just slightly ahead of the side road, which adds to the heavy traffic on the left lane.

Watch out for other road users

When traffic accidents happen, the lives of all road users are at stake, whether they’re motorists, passengers, or pedestrians.

That is why extra caution must be exercised by all road users to ensure crashes do not occur.

We hope that the motorcyclist has recovered, and resolved any issues with the driver amicably.

