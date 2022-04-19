Driver Parks Car Perpendicularly In Bishan Parallel Parking Lot, Leaves Everyone Confused

Driver Parks Car Perpendicularly In Bishan Parallel Parking Lot On 18 Apr

Drivers are pretty familiar with the agony of parallel parking — many of us end up reversing our vehicle again and again, cursing whoever came up with such a concept.

A Porsche driver who recently parked in Bishan presumably found this relatable. In pictures shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page, the car was seen parked perpendicularly in a parallel parking lot.

Many netizens were stunned by the pictures and urged the driver the brush on their driving skills. There were also others who defended the driver and said they knew how difficult parallel parking is.

On Monday (18 Apr), a netizen shared a series of pictures showing a rather perplexing sight at an outdoor carpark along Bishan Street 22.

The driver of a black Porsche had apparently parked their vehicle perpendicularly across a lot designed for parallel parking.

While the vehicle stuck out like a sore thumb, the driver was nowhere to be found.

The post had since gone viral, garnering over 400 shares at the time of writing.

Netizens confused at perpendicularly parked car in Bishan

Many Singaporeans were confused by the sight of the wrongly parked car — we’ve all had mishaps with parallel parking, but never did we outright ignore the parking rules.

Some netizens were decidedly harsh on the driver and urged them to improve their driving skills, or at least learn how to park properly.

Others, however, argued that we should go easy on them as it could have been an honest mistake by a new driver.

There were also netizens who suggested that the driver might’ve needed the loo really badly.

Please park correctly

While it can be tricky to park in a parallel parking lot, doing it the wrong way may inconvenience other drivers and may even compromise safety.

Hopefully, the driver will be more aware and learn to park their vehicle correctly in the future.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.