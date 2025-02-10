Car plunges from 3rd floor of building in M’sia, elderly driver escapes with minor injuries

Car plunges from building in Malaysia after driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator

An elderly driver escaped with only minor injuries after driving his car off the third floor of a building in Malaysia.

A video of the aftermath posted on X showed him sitting next to the car, which had flipped upside down and lay on the ground amid debris.

Wall of building in Malaysia wrecked after car plunges through

According to the clip, the accident had apparently attracted several onlookers who peered down from the parking structure.

The car was observed to have bashed through a concrete barrier, with a large portion of the wall gone.

On the ground, the car lay on its roof, surrounded by large pieces of concrete that had been knocked out of the wall.

The elderly driver sat on a bench next to the car, looking dazed, before a man checked on him.

Car plunges from building in Malaysia while driver was trying to park

In a statement quoted by The New Straits Times (NST), the Cheras Police said the incident took place at 2.45pm on Sunday (9 Feb).

The 78-year-old driver was attempting to park his Proton Saga on the third floor of Pangsapuri Sri Malaysia, an apartment complex in Kuala Lumpur.

However, he accidentally stepped on the accelerator, sending his car crashing through a wall and plunging into the ground.

Elderly driver sent to hospital

The driver, who was alone, suffered only minor injuries, said Cheras District police chief Aidil Bolhassan.

He was sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for treatment.

The affected area has been cordoned off by the building’s management pending repairs.

