Car mounts road divider & rams through railings in Springleaf, ends up on opposite side

Driver knocks down road divider railings and sign in Springleaf

A white Honda caused a morning scare in Springleaf after mounting a road divider and smashing through railings and a road sign on 9 Jan.

It continued driving slowly down the wrong side of the road, with other vehicles moving to avoid it and the debris.

Dashcam footage of the incident, shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), shows other motorists swerving to avoid the damaged car and scattered debris.

Honda goes straight instead of turning, crashes through divider

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred at 7.50am on 9 Jan.

In the footage, the camcar and numerous other vehicles drove across the junction connecting Sembawang Road to Upper Thomson Road, which began to curve to the left.

However, the Honda, travelling in the middle lane, failed to turn and continued straight ahead into the rightmost lane.

It then mounted the road divider kerb, crashed through some bushes, and then ran over the green railings.

The car ploughed right through the railings and knocked a road sign down.

Its momentum carried it onto the other side of the road, leaving the broken metal scattered everywhere.

Afterwards, the Honda driver finally made the necessary left turn.

Damaged car drives against flow of traffic

Dashcam footage from a car on the other side of the road showed the damaged Honda continuing slowly against the flow of traffic.

Several other vehicles on the road had to drive around it to avoid a crash.

Some netizens speculated that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel or was distracted.

Police investigating incident

In response to queries from MS News, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have self-skidded along Upper Thomson Road at around 8am.

A 35-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

