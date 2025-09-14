Car smashes into traffic light at Nicoll Highway junction during police chase, driver arrested

Traffic light at Nicoll Highway junction left bent on road after car crash, driver arrested for drink-driving

An early morning chase along Nicoll Highway ended in chaos when a car ploughed straight into a traffic light, leaving the vehicle wrecked and its driver under arrest for drink-driving.

The dramatic crash took place around 1.45am on Saturday (13 Sept), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News.

Traffic Police officers patrolling Beach Road had signalled for the driver to stop — but instead, he sped off.

Moments later, the car lost control and slammed directly into a traffic light at the junction of Nicoll Highway and Sims Way.

Car left wrecked on kerb, buried in bushes

Footage circulating online of the aftermath of the crash shows the mangled vehicle mounted on a kerb, half-buried in bushes.

Its crumpled bonnet bore the brunt of the collision, while the traffic light pole marked “Sims Way” was left bent and leaning dangerously over the junction.

Meanwhile, the traffic light control box was also torn from its frame, landing on the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the road traffic accident at about 1.50am.

Paramedics conveyed the driver to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Driver taken to hospital and arrested

SPF confirmed that the driver, a 44-year-old man, was conscious when taken to hospital.

He was arrested for drink-driving as well as driving under disqualification.

Police investigations are ongoing.

