Teen in M’sia flees police in high-speed chase, stops only after officer points MP5 submachine gun

Teen in Malaysia stops fleeing from police in car chase after officer brandishes submachine gun

A 16-year-old boy in Malaysia led police on a high-speed chase after driving without a licence, but eventually pulled over when an officer brandished a submachine gun.

The incident, which took place in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, was captured on video and circulated on social media.

According to Kuala Terengganu District Deputy Police Chief Superintendent Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail, the incident happened around 6.30pm on Monday (8 Sept) while two officers were on routine patrol.

Teen ignores orders to stop

The officers first spotted a grey Proton Wira being driven suspiciously and signalled for the driver to pull over.

Instead, the car sped off, prompting a pursuit.

Despite repeated orders over the loudspeaker to stop, the teenager refused to comply and drove dangerously, at one point swerving towards the patrol car and ramming it.

Officer draws firearm as warning

To get the teenager to pull over, one of the officers drew a Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun and pointed it at the driver.

Footage shows the officer leaning out of the patrol car and gesturing with the weapon several times as a warning.

The teen eventually stopped and was inspected by officers, who found he was a 16-year-old student driving his brother’s car without permission.

A search of the vehicle and his belongings found no prohibited items.

His family was then contacted, and his father arrived at the scene.

According to Sinar Harian, the teenager was issued a summons for driving without a licence and released into his parents’ care with a warning.

