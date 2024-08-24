Car brushes against vehicle while exiting Upper Thomson carpark, driver allegedly tears note informing victim about collision

Car brushes against parked vehicle at Upper Thomson on 22 Aug

While exiting a parking lot in Upper Thomson, a car allegedly brushed against another parked vehicle beside it.

About 15 minutes later, the driver was spotted returning to the scene and apparently tore a note informing the victim about the incident.

Speaking to MS News, Junhern — the victim in question — said he parked his car at about 7pm on Thursday (22 Aug) and left for dinner. Upon returning two hours later, he found his car damaged with two notes left on his windshield.

One of the notes informed Junhern that his car was involved in a hit-and-run incident. The victim was also advised to reach out to B0JI0 — a pub in Upper Thomson — for footage of the accident.

The other note alleged that the culprit tore the “1st note” the pub left on Junhern’s car.

Photos sent in by Junhern showed the car’s right bumper dislodged as well as scrapes along the right front light of the car.

Dashcam shows hit and driver tearing up note

Dashcam footage, dated Thursday (22 Aug) at 7.34pm, shows a blue SUV brushing up against the victim’s car as it turns left to exit the parking space.

Another clip, taken 15 minutes later at about 7.48pm, shows the alleged driver seemingly panicking with his hands on his head.

He then makes his way over and grabs a note on the windshield before allegedly tearing it off-screen.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.