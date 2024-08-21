Motorcyclist in M’sia throws hammer at car on highway, netizens say it might be a towing scam

Motorcyclist in Malaysia throws hammer at car on 18 Aug

A video of a motorcyclist throwing a hammer at a car in Malaysia has gone viral recently.

The dashcam vehicle was travelling along the middle lane of a highway in Kuala Lumpur (KL) when a motorcycle quickly overtook from the right.

Based on the timestamp in the video, the incident took place on Sunday (18 Aug) afternoon.

The motorcyclist then switched lanes and moved in front of the dashcam vehicle before slowing down.

As the rider decelerated, the dashcam vehicle had no choice but to follow suit.

What could have merely been a rude brake check escalated when the motorcyclist whipped out a hammer.

He then casually flung it towards the car behind him — the hammer clattered to the road while the car swerved to the left and hit the brakes.

Individuals in the car let out loud exclamations in response to the dangerous development.

“What is he doing?” One woman said in surprise while another said, “idiot.”

The motorcyclist, on the other hand, continued riding as if nothing had happened.

Netizens allege towing service scheme as possible cause

Netizens were shocked at the motorcyclist’s actions, speculating what the cause was.

One netizen noted that the car had drifted into the right lane as the motorcycle overtook it, suggesting that it could’ve angered the motorcyclist.

Another user pointed out that it could be a towing scam. If they damaged the vehicle, the driver would have to call for a tow truck, allowing the towing company to profit from the fees.

One commenter shared that one of their friends, who was a tow truck operator claimed there were groups dedicated to such towing schemes.

Whether it was road rage or a towing scheme, netizens hammered the motorcyclist with criticism.

Some even tagged the police’s social media accounts to alert them of the crime.

One commenter, however, had a different area to target. “This rider is stupid…his aim isn’t good hahaha,” said the user.

