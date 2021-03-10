Car Narrowly Misses Wheelchair-Bound Woman At Boon Lay, Damages Her Wheelchair

Roads can be a dangerous place, especially when drivers do not abide by the rules and drive irresponsibly.

On Wednesday (10 Mar), Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shared about a speeding car that narrowly missed a wheelchair-bound woman.

The incident left the woman with a damaged wheelchair. Hence, the family is currently appealing for the driver of the car so they could receive compensation for the mobility aid.

Car was speeding when it brushed past woman’s wheelchair

On Monday (8 Mar) morning at around 10.30am, a wheelchair-bound lady was about to cross Boon Lay Place with the aid of a helper when she got into a near-accident.

As the pedestrian traffic light turned green, the pair stepped onto the road.

All of a sudden, a black Mazda sped through and brushed past the woman’s wheelchair.

The car had allegedly been cutting lanes and was speeding to beat the red light.

After the near-miss, the driver stopped to check on the woman – who’s in her 60s – and apologised for the near-miss.

Told to settle matter privately by police

Thankfully, the woman was not injured as a result of the incident.

However, her wheelchair sustained some damage — one of the footrests was dislodged.

A family member who was with the woman then informed the police about the incident.

Soon, the traffic police officer arrived and took down the details of the accident. He also told them to lodge a report at a nearby police post.

A day later, the officer allegedly informed the woman that since no injuries were sustained, the police will not be pursuing the case any further.

The woman was also told to settle the matter – presumably pertaining to the wheelchair – privately with the driver.

However, she did not manage to get the driver’s mobile number after the accident and hence could not contact him.

Appeal to public to find driver

Now, the woman’s family is appealing to the public to help identify the driver.

According to the post, the wheelchair could not be fixed and hence they are seeking compensation for the mobility aid.

If you have information about the driver’s identity, do help the woman and her family out by contacting them via the number on the Facebook post.

Be responsible on the road

Speeding is extremely dangerous and endangers the lives of other road users.

Thankfully, in this case, there were no injuries. But things might not always be so lucky.

We hope the lady and her family would be able to contact the driver soon so they can settle the issue amicably.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.