‘Career Ladder’ TikTok show draws crowds while filming at Chinatown, Merlion Park & Joo Chiat

Max Klymenko, host of the popular TikTok show ‘Career Ladder’, was observed filming at multiple locations across Singapore.

During his visit, he interviewed prominent figures such as Grab CEO Anthony Tan and local streamer Supercatkei.

The TikTok star, known for guessing his guests’ jobs, even received a custom-made cake from a local bakery.

Over the past few days, many users have taken to TikTok to share their encounters with Max.

On Mon (3 Nov), a netizen posted about Max’s set-up along Orchard Road.

“Found the Career Ladder guy in Orchard, but currently unemployed,” they quipped in their post.

The clip rapidly gained traction, even prompting Max to leave a comment, urging users to check his Instagram Story for filming locations.

Another netizen mentioned seeing Max at Raffles Place earlier on Friday (31 Oct).

Max was also seen filming near other iconic locations such as Chinatown, Merlion Park, and Joo Chiat.

Residents turned up in droves to catch a glimpse of the host and his iconic ‘ladder’.

During his appearance at Merlion Park, fans even sang the series’ iconic jingle in unison:

Hope you don’t have to hold your bladder, because it’s time for the Career Ladder.

Local brands & celebrities showed support for Max.

Cakeinspiration — a cake shop located in Joo Chiat — even customised a cake for Max.

The cake featured Singapore-themed icons like the Merlion and Supertrees, and even kaya toast on the sides.

It was topped with a decorative ‘ladder’ with the Career Ladder show logo.

Max also invited some prominent figures onto the ladder during his time in Singapore.

These included streamer Supercatkei, who offered durian for Max to try.

The streamer, whose real name is Denise, also had a meal with Max at what appears to be a seafood restaurant.

Grab CEO Anthony Tan was also spotted on the ladder with Max.

‘Career Ladder’ drew crowds at filming locations all around the world

Launched in early 2024, the Career Ladder features Max inviting guests to stand on his ladder while he spends two minutes guessing their occupations.

If Max fails to guess their profession, guests can choose to keep it secret or reveal it to the audience.

The viral series recently earned Max a nomination for Creator of the Year at the 2025 TikTok Awards and has continued to draw crowds at filming locations around the world.

