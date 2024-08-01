3 carjackers ram into police car after going the wrong way during chase in M’sia, they get arrested

3 carjackers ram into police car after going the wrong way in Malaysia

Three carjackers in Malaysia were arrested on Wednesday (31 July) when they rammed into a police car during a car chase after accidentally driving the wrong way.

According to Perak Police Chief Datuk Aziz, the incident began around 4am when three police officers launched a “special rapid operation”, during which they spotted a suspicious Toyota Harrier, Oriental Daily reported.

After observing the vehicle for 10 minutes, the officers noticed three men exiting the car.

Suspecting that the men were involved in a series of recent car thefts, the officers approached to inspect them.

However, the suspects quickly reentered the vehicle and sped away.

Suspects drive counterflow during chase

During the car chase, the suspects sped towards a railing at a toll station exit then reversed and collided with the pursuing police car.

The police responded by shooting at the suspects’ car tyres, but the chase continued, with the suspects driving dangerously against the flow of traffic.

The suspects rammed into the police car once more, prompting officers to fire at the front wheel of the vehicle.

Finally, the suspects lost control of the car, leading to their arrest.

Suspects found to have multiple criminal records

The police discovered tools suspected to be used for breaking into car doors as well as mirrors inside the Toyota Harrier. Meanwhile, the vehicle itself was identified as a car reported to be stolen in Puchong, Kuala Lumpur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three suspects, aged 34, 37, and 47, had multiple criminal records, including theft, housebreaking, obstructing civil servants from performing their duties, and drug cases.

Additionally, the suspects were already wanted by the police for drug-related crimes.

The police have applied to the court for a four-day detention of the suspects and the case is being investigated for attempted murder and other related provisions, Mr Aziz told the media.

Additionally, Mr Aziz believes the arrest of the three carjackers could help solve several of the recent car theft cases.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily