Man arrested after alleged Apple products scam via Carousell, 32 victims lost S$19.5K

Suspect allegedly advertised Apple products on Carousell, stopped responding after PayNow payments

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving the sale of Apple products on Carousell.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), at least 32 victims have come forward since 9 April, with total losses amounting to at least S$19,500.

Alleged Carousell ‘pre-order’ listings

The man allegedly posted listings on Carousell advertising pre-order sales of Apple products. Victims were reportedly drawn in by the offers and made payments via PayNow transfer.

However, after receiving the payments, the seller would allegedly become uncontactable or provide excuses for delivery delays, with no items being delivered.

Arrest by Anti-Scam Command

After follow-up investigations, officers from the Anti-Scam Command of the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the suspect.

The man was arrested on 15 April.

He will be charged in court on 17 April, with the offence of cheating, punishable under Section 420(2) of the Penal Code 1871. If guilty, he faces up to 10 years’ jail, a fine, and caning of not less than six strokes.

Police warn public against online scams

The police said they take a serious stance against scam-related offences and will deal with perpetrators in accordance with the law.

“If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items,” the police advised.

The police further cautioned against making advance payments or direct bank transfers, as these do not offer buyer protection. Instead, they encouraged the use of secure in-built payment systems on e-commerce platforms where payment is only released upon delivery.

Authorities also warned that scammers often try to move conversations to messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, WeChat or Telegram, and may use local bank accounts or identity documents to appear legitimate.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and verify sellers before making any payments.

Also Read: 20 arrested for allegedly facilitating scams by handing over bank accounts, causing losses of over S$1.3M

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Featured image adapted from Leong Cho Pan on Canva (left) and Carousell (right).