3 Men Alleviate Traffic Jam At Boon Lay Carpark By Lifting Faulty Barrier

When public amenities break down, we seek help from the relevant authorities most, if not all, of the time.

However, 3 men decided to take things into their own hands when a barrier blocked the exit at a carpark in Boon Lay.

Amidst incessant honking from a queue of cars, 3 men came together to lift the faulty car park barrier.

Once vehicles could trickle out, the congestion quickly dispersed as a result of their proactive action.

3 men lifted barrier & waved cars out of carpark

As seen in a video shared in the ROADS.sg Facebook group, 3 men were seen lifting and waving cars out of a carpark in Boon Lay.

Apparently, the exit barrier was stuck and would not lift even after multiple attempts.

With a long line of cars forming at the exit, 3 men came forward to fix the issue.

One of them can be seen holding the barrier up while the other 2 waved cars out of the carpark.

The exit barrier looked slight jerky whenever a car passed through.

Although some of the drivers approached the barrier hesitantly, they eventually exited the carpark with the help of these considerate fellows.

Netizens praised men for taking initiative

Netizens were quick to praise the trio for taking the initiative to help disgruntled drivers in the carpark.

One of them said it was a good display of the Singapore spirit and that it would be nice if the 3 guys received some tips in return for their deed.

Another netizen said this was one of the few occasions where drivers banded together to combat an issue instead of sitting back and waiting for a solution.

One netizen appreciated the men’s contribution, saying that it made a huge difference. He shared that he was once stuck at East Coast Lagoon Food Village over the same barrier issue.

Lifting faulty barriers is not illegal

Although the sight of 3 men brute-forcing their way to a free exit may look illegal, it is actually the advice that most gantry operators and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) would offer to them.

As these gantries are quite common and have a history of breaking down, they are designed for quick dismantling.

This is purposefully done to ensure that a traffic jam won’t materialise in the case of an emergency.

Kudos to the men for taking the matter into their own hands. We all could take a page out of their books and be more proactive when dealing with inconveniences such as this.

