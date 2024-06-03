Cars banned from passing through Second Link bus lane in JB starting 16 June

Cars banned from passing through Second Link bus lane

Starting 16 June, private cars, ride-hailing vehicles, and taxis will be prohibited from using the Second Link bus lane at the Sultan Abu Bakar Building (KSAB) in Johor Bahru.

Violators will be asked to U-turn to their original route and may even face fines.

On Saturday (1 June), Malaysian authorities began an adaptation period to inform drivers of the new regulation.

On 1 July, they will start issuing tickets to violators.

Official implementation on 16 June

According to China Press, a notice was posted at the KSAB on May 15 announcing this new regulation.

A signboard was also put up stating that only buses are allowed to use the bus lane and that cars are prohibited from picking up passengers, dropping them off, or passing through.

On 1 June, there began an adaptation period during which auxiliary police informed drivers of the new rule. However, the measure will only be officially implemented on 16 June.

Until 3o June, drivers will be disallowed from taking or dropping off passengers on the bus lane and will be asked to return to their original route.

Starting 1 July, tickets will be issued to drivers who violate the rules.

Public urged to wait for cross-river buses at other locations

Additionally, authorities are urging the public to wait for cross-river buses at other locations. These include:

Gelang Patah Bus Terminal

Sunway Big Box Iskandar Puteri

AEON Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru

Perling Mall, Johor Bahru

Forest City

Also read: Foreign cars entering JB from S’pore need to apply for Vehicle Entry Permit from 1 Oct

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Causeway Link, Imigresen Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar on Facebook