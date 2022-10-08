Marsiling Resident’s Wife Accidentally Throws S$14K Cash At Void Deck, He Calls Police For Help

Marsiling Resident Calls Police After Wife Unknowingly Throws Out S$14K Cash At Void Deck

Anyone keeping a significant amount of cash would understandably want to hide it in unsuspecting places. A 57-year-old man hid his in an old shirt pocket, which turned out to be a bad idea.

While cleaning their Marsiling home, his wife threw the shirt out, along with the S$14,000 cash in it at the void deck of their block.

The man tried to recover the shirt later but couldn’t find it, so he decided to lodge a police report.

Wife throws out old items including shirt with cash at void deck

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Mr Zhuo (name transliterated from Chinese) revealed that he felt heartbroken after losing his S$14,000 in cash.

He said that the incident happened on 30 Sep, when his wife was cleaning up their flat at Block 116 Marsiling Rise.

In the process, she decided to discard his old clothes, throwing them in a trash can at the void deck below.

Unbeknownst to her, one of the shirts contained 14 one-thousand-dollar notes, amounting to S$14,000.

Forgot to inform wife he hid cash in shirt pocket

Mr Zhuo explained that he started collecting thousand-dollar notes before the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced they would no longer print them by 2021.

After the announcement, he exchanged his money for a few more thousand-dollar notes.

Concerned about being robbed, he decided to hide the notes in the pocket of his old clothes.

However, he had forgotten to inform his wife about the stash of banknotes hidden inside.

Since the notes were kept hidden for so long, he did not expect to lose them after a deep cleaning of his flat.

Police investigation launched

Mr Zhuo has since called the police and put up copies of the report at the void deck, hoping that people would come forward to provide more information.

He speculates that his clothes may have been taken away as there are several scavengers in the area.

Sadly, there is little chance of recovering his money.

Hope he finds his money soon

Losing a large amount of money must have been devastating for Mr Zhuo, especially since the notes will not be in print anymore.

Not to mention that the amount must have left quite a dent in his savings.

We hope Mr Zhuo manages to recover his cash soon.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News.