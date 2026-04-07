Eligible platform workers, PHV drivers, and taxi drivers to get S$200 cash relief from end-April

S$200 cash relief for eligible platform workers and taxi drivers, additional support for businesses announced

Measures to support platform workers, private hire vehicle (PHV) drivers, taxi drivers, as well as businesses amidst spillover effects from the ongoing Middle East conflict have been announced.

In a Parliamentary sitting on Tuesday (7 April), Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow announced the measures, which include a S$200 cash relief, as well as tax rebates.

S$200 cash relief provided to cushion impacts of rising petrol prices

With petrol and diesel prices rising sharply in tandem with global oil prices, it has had an immediate effect on the earnings of these workers, Mr Siow said.

As such, NTUC has worked with platform and taxi operators to provide fuel vouchers and fare adjustments to cushion the impact.

However, with global oil prices likely to remain high for “some time”, the Government has decided to act to alleviate the impact on transport-reliant workers.

In his speech, Mr Siow stated: “To provide further relief, the Government will disburse $200 in cash to active platform workers, private hire car drivers and taxi drivers from the end of the month.”

Platform workers who have net earnings of over S$500 per month from December 2025 to February 2026 will qualify for the cash payout.

Cash payouts will be paid out by the CPF board via PayNow, Giro, or GovCash.

Co-funding of bus service cost increases

Mr Siow also announced temporary assistance for cost increases in essential bus services.

These include bus services for school students, seniors, and persons with disabilities.

“The Government will provide temporary assistance to co-fund cost increases, to enable these services to continue operating without disruption,” Mr Siow said.

More details will be provided by the respective government agencies.

Support for businesses

Businesses have struggled with energy and logistics costs rising, while SME’s in particular are “more vulnerable to sudden cost increases”.

Hence, to manage cash flow, the Corporate Income Tax will increase from 4o% to 50% for Assessment Year 2026.

Furthermore, the minimum benefit a company with at least one local employee will receive has increased by $1,500 to S$2,000, while the benefits cap for each company will rise from S$30,000 to S$40,000.

Disbursement of the enhancement will be swiftly processed by the end of April, Mr Siow said.

Nearly S$1 billion in additional measures

Mr Siow pointed out that the Government has “put together a substantial first response to the energy crisis caused by the Middle East conflict”.

He noted that one cannot predict how long the conflict and economic impacts will last.

But Mr Siow clarified that the Government has plans to put into action should the situation call for it.

The recent additional measures cost nearly S$1 billion, which is much larger than the previous response in 2022.

Then, a surge in oil and gas prices occurred as a result of the longstanding Russia-Ukraine war.

Also read: DPM Gan Kim Yong: S’pore inflation set to rise, households and businesses to brace for higher costs

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Featured image adapted from MDDI Singapore on YouTube and Carro.