Grab to increase fuel surcharge to S$0.90 from 7 Apr to 31 May

Grab passengers to pay S$0.90 fuel surcharge per trip from 7 Apr to 31 May

Ride-hailing platform Grab has announced a S$1.1 million support package for driver-partners.

The company announced the package to address ongoing fuel price volatility.

The company announced on Tuesday (31 Mar) that it will also rename its existing “Driver Fee” to a Fuel Surcharge. This surcharge will be higher for a limited period.

The changes will take effect from 7 April to 31 May 2026, during which passengers will see a higher surcharge added to their ride fares.

Driver Fee to be renamed Fuel Surcharge, increased temporarily

Currently, Grab passengers pay a S$0.50 Driver Fee per trip. From 7 April, Grab will rename this to Fuel Surcharge, raising it to S$0.90 until 31 May.

This will apply to passengers across all transport services on the Grab platform, excluding Standard and Metered Taxi rides.

The platform will list the Fuel Surcharge as a separate line item in passengers’ post-trip receipts.

According to Grab, 100% of the surcharge will go directly to driver-partners as a pass-through from passengers to help offset rising fuel costs.

“Grab will continue to monitor fuel price movements and will review its support and the fuel surcharge based on prevailing market conditions,” the spokesperson added.

S$1.1M support package for Grab drivers

The platform also announced a S$1.1 million driver-partner support package. The company aims to help drivers cope with rising operating costs caused by fluctuating fuel prices.

“Fuel costs remain high and unpredictable, and while Grab is significantly increasing our support for driver-partners, the broader volatility means that a temporary adjustment to fares is still necessary,” a Grab spokesperson said.

The support package includes fuel vouchers introduced earlier in March. The package will also have enhanced monthly cash bonuses. Drivers can also use cashback rebates to help offset fuel costs.

Grab said these measures are meant to provide additional financial support during the period of “fuel price volatility”.

Both the support package and the temporary fuel surcharge were developed in consultation with the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA).

Drivers affected by rising fuel costs

Yeo Wan Ling, NTUC Assistant Secretary-General and Advisor to the National Private Hire Vehicles Association, said private hire drivers have been struggling with higher fuel costs for weeks. The rise in costs has affected their earnings and livelihoods.

“We have called on platform operators to step up support for drivers during this period and welcome this latest update from Grab,” Ms Ling added.

“The National Private Hire Vehicles Association will continue to monitor conditions closely with Grab, and ensure that our drivers’ interests remain front and centre as the situation evolves.”

Also Read: ComfortDelGro to temporarily increase fares to help drivers cope with rising fuel costs

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Featured image adapted from Grab.