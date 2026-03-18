ComfortDelGro to temporarily increase fares to help drivers cope with rising fuel costs

ComfortDelGro announces ‘temporary fare adjustments’ amid increasing petrol prices

Zig by ComfortDelGro has announced a temporary fare adjustment to assist drivers in coping with the escalating cost of fuel, which has been driven by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The company revealed on 17 March that it would introduce a new Driver Fee on flat-fare and hourly trips, including rides booked via Zig by ComfortDelGro, PayLah, and Kris+, as well as cross-border trips and hourly bookings.

ComforDelGro fares to increase by S$0.50 to S$0.80

The fare adjustment will come into effect on 24 March 2026, with flat-fare trips below S$15 incurring an additional S$0.50, and trips S$15 and above seeing a S$0.80 increase.

ComfortDelGro clarified that the additional fees will go directly to the drivers to help them offset the rising fuel costs.

“The full amount goes directly to drivers to help with fuel costs,” the company said.

S$0.01 increase in metered fares

In addition to the Driver Fee, customers will also face an extra S$0.01 per metered fare for both distance and waiting times during the adjusted period.

Currently, metered fares range from S$0.26 for regular taxis to S$0.38 for limousine cabs.

However, the flag-down fare will remain unchanged.

The new fare structure will remain in place until 31 May 2026.

NPHVA addresses driver concerns over rising fuel prices

The move comes after the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) voiced concerns raised by drivers regarding the “increasing strain” caused by the rising fuel costs.

While NPHVA welcomed the fare adjustment, they acknowledged that many drivers are feeling the impact of increased fuel prices more significantly.

“While this is a step in the right direction, we recognise that many drivers feel the impact of rising fuel prices far more significantly,” NPHVA stated in their post.

The association pledged to continue collaborating with platform operators and partners to explore further adjustments to support drivers facing increasing cost pressures.

Similarly, the National Taxi Association (NTA) also expressed its commitment to supporting drivers and working with taxi operators to alleviate their concerns during this challenging period.

“The implementation of driver fee, increase in meter fare as well as Zig ComfortDelGro’s partial absorption of fuel costs at their pumps, will give drivers more direct support with each trip they make,” NTA said.

“We hope this helps them sustain their livelihoods during this period.”

Also Read: Pump prices in S’pore rise above S$3/L, Shell’s premium 98-octane petrol hits record high of S$4.05/L

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Featured image adapted from ComfortDelGro on Instagram.