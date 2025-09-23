Unattended casket at HDB void deck spooks resident, netizens say ‘nothing to be scared of’

Netizens reassure resident startled by lone casket at HDB void deck

An unusual sight at a Housing & Development Board (HDB) void deck recently left one resident startled, but netizens were quick to reassure and explain that there was nothing frightening about it.

In an Instagram post by @sgfollowsall on 22 Sept, the resident recounted spotting a bright green casket propped up on metal stands in broad daylight.

What made the scene more unsettling was that nobody appeared to be around.

“This afternoon, I saw a casket being placed at a HDB void deck. Gimme a shock. I looked left, I look right, and seemed like no one jaga it (sic),” the caption read.

Netizens say casket was likely empty

While the discovery may have looked eerie, many netizens quickly downplayed the incident.

Several suggested the casket was most likely empty and placed in preparation for an upcoming wake.

“Nothing to be scared of,” one commenter assured, adding that there was nobody guarding it as they were likely all at the deceased’s home.

Others explained the practices of a Malay/Muslim funeral, noting that the body was most likely still in the house for cleaning and prayers.

Another joked that the resident could help to “jaga” the casket since no one else was around.

Wakes commonly held at void decks

In Singapore, it is not unusual for wakes to be held at HDB void decks, particularly in older estates where more open space is available.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), families must obtain a permit from the Town Council to hold a wake at a void deck.

It is also common for funeral service providers to deliver caskets and equipment in advance, before the family arrives or the wake officially begins.

In this case, the lone casket was likely awaiting further arrangements.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.