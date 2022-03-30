Community Cat Feeders Claim Someone Filled A Water Bowl With Pee

While most non-domestic cats are independent and can survive on their own, some neighbourhood communities like to shower them with tender loving care by providing them with food and water.

Unfortunately, someone in a particular neighbourhood seemed to have a different goal in mind. A community cat feeder arrived at this conclusion after finding what looked to be pee in a cat’s water bowl.

The volunteer with Singapore Cat Feeders (SCF) shared their discovery in an Instagram post on Sunday (27 Mar).

After seeing the post, enraged animal lovers were quick to condemn the alleged incident in the comment section.

Unknown person fills up neighbourhood cat’s bowl with pee

In an Instagram post on Sunday (27 Mar), Singapore Cat Feeders (SCF) shared an unpleasant sight that one of their volunteers had come across.

According to their profile, SCF is a community of 40 cat lovers who provide meals for 30 cats in the Central Business District (CBD), Chinatown, and Tanjong Pagar.

On Sunday morning, one of their volunteers saw that a cat’s bowl contained a seemingly yellowish liquid instead of clear water.

Source

Describing it to be “gross and smelly”, they claimed that the liquid is human pee, though they didn’t disclose how they managed to ascertain that.

MS News has reached out to SCF for further information and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Cat lovers enraged by the act

Needless to say, many cat lovers were upset by the alleged deplorable act and hoped that if the accusations are true, that the culprit gets caught.

Source

One user said that even if one is not fond of cats, they can just ignore them and not engage with them. There is no reason for them to go out of their way to disturb the creatures.

Source

Animals deserve compassion too

At the end of the day, animals are also living things that deserve to be respected and treated with dignity.

Even if someone dislikes cats, they can simply choose not to interact with them.

Hopefully, this will be a one-off incident and the person responsible, if there is one, will not repeat this act.

Featured image adapted by @singaporecatfeeders on Instagram.