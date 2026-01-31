Cat café in Bangkok shutters after owner caught roughly handling animals in leaked footage

Cat café under fire after videos show rough handling of animals

Just Cat Cafe, a cat café in Bangkok, Thailand, has landed itself in hot water after disturbing footage of animal mistreatment in its premises surfaced on 25 Jan.

Amid the controversy, the café took to Facebook the next day announcing that it will be shutting its doors indefinitely.

According to Thai news outlet Bangkok Post, authorities have stepped in and are conducting inspections to ensure animal welfare.

Troubling acts caught on security cameras

Three clips uploaded on Facebook group Watchdog Thailand provided video evidence of the animals’ rough handling.

In all three videos, the troubling acts seemed to have occurred when there were no customers at the café.

In the first clip, a man is seen throwing a cat across the room causing it to hit the wall.

A second clip showed an individual stomping his feet at several cats.

In a separate clip, a man is seen holding a kitten by the scruff of its neck. He then suddenly strikes the animal.

The post’s caption further claimed that the cats in the café also suffer from skin diseases due to neglect.

At the time of writing, the post has garnered more than 10,000 reactions and nearly 6,000 shares.

Many observers have since called for swift action against the café in question.

Café shuts down, investigations underway

On 26 Jan, Just Cat Cafe posted an announcement of its immediate closure.

The café noted that the incidents from the viral footage occurred last August before claiming that their cats receive regular medical attention to ensure their well-being.

“I acknowledge the discomfort and concern raised by the public regarding the clips. I sincerely regret the emotional impact this has had on all animal lovers and apologise to the public for the inappropriate behaviours shown in the videos,” the caption added.

Meanwhile, the Watchdog Thailand Foundation has filed a police report against the café. Inspections of the establishment have begun and the owners are reportedly willing to cooperate with authorities during this process.

Also read: S’pore creator ‘Mermaid Girl’ accused of dog abuse, selling vapes & joking about ‘outsmarting’ HSA



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.