Cat Leaps On Imam During Ramadan Prayers In Algeria, He Pets It & Continues Praying

Cat Jumps & Clings Onto Imam During Ramadan Prayers In Algeria

Cats are pretty loveable creatures, endearing themselves to us with their antics. It can be difficult to deny them anything — even a cuddle during a religious ritual.

Such was the scene in Algeria, where a cat jumped on an imam, the person who leads prayers in a mosque.

He chose to let the feline cuddle with him, patting it on the head before continuing to lead the prayers in congregation.

Cat jumps on Imam during Ramadan prayers in Algeria

On 5 Apr, Sheikh Walid Mahsas posted a two-minute clip of his Taraweeh prayers for the night to Facebook.

Occurring every evening during the holy month of Ramadan, the prayers he leads take place in Abu Bakr al-Siddiq mosque.

However, there was something a little different about this particular night’s worship.

At the 36-second mark, a cat pops into view at the left-hand corner of the footage.

It jumps down before tugging on Sheikh Walid’s outerwear, determined to get its way.

When Sheikh Walid chooses to carry on with the prayers, it continues to wander around the area, curiously sniffing out the vicinity.

A few seconds later, it renews its efforts to seize the imam’s attention, peering up and letting out a “meow” several times.

This gets ignored as well, and evidently fed up with being repeatedly denied attention, the cat jumps on Sheikh Walid.

Imam continues with worship

Impressively enough, Sheikh Walid doesn’t seem perturbed by the turn of events.

Instead of pushing it away, he lets the cat scurry up his shoulders, even petting it and holding it at one point.

Continuing with the prayers, he appears calm and collected as the feline nudges gently at his face before jumping back down again.

The footage has amassed quite a number of views, with netizens expressing their appreciation for the heartwarming scene.

A few commenters noted that it was almost as if the cat too was paying attention while the imam recited the Quran during the prayers.

One user even suggested that jumping on him might have been the feline’s way of thanking him for his devotion.

Many also praised the imam’s poise as he continued with the worship and let the cat cuddle on his shoulder.

A wholesome sight

All too often, we come across stories of cats being subjected to needless cruelty.

It is thus heartwarming to witness such a heartwarming sight of Sheikh Walid treating the feline with a gentle touch even while he was busy with prayers.

Kudos to him, and here’s to a peaceful and happy Ramadan for him — and the cat, as well.

Featured image adapted from الصفحة الرّسمية للقارئ وليد مهساس on Facebook.