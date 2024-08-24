Cat sustains injuries after customers at Toa Payoh laundromat operate dryer with feline inside

Cat suffers injuries after laundromat customers operate dryer with it inside

A cat sustained injuries after laundromat customers operated a dryer while the feline was hiding inside.

According to a post on the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook group, the incident occurred on 21 Aug at a laundromat in Toa Payoh.

54-year-old community cat feeder June shared that the cat is an unsterilised female Tabby that is approximately two years old.

Stray hid inside dryer in laundromat

Failing to notice the cat in the dryer, the laundromat customers — a mother-son duo — loaded their laundry into the machine as per normal.

The pair only discovered the cat after the dryer stopped 10 minutes later.

Images attached to the post showed a tabby cat crawling out of the dryer.

It was reportedly “stumbling” and “panting” following the incident.

Seeing the cat in such a dire state, the customer contacted the Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SCPA) for assistance.

Cat crawled into the dryer on its own

In a statement to MS News, Ms Aarthi Sankar, Executive Director, SPCA confirmed that the organisation attended to the case on 21 Aug.

“CCTV footage showed the cat entering the dryer on her own, with no visible movement that signalled her presence as the user loaded up the dryer and set it in motion,” she said.

Ms Aarthi also shared that the cat is “safe” and did not sustain major injuries besides bruises.

To counter the effects of overheating, the feline was cooled off under gentle air-conditioning.

“Had the cat been trapped for longer, she may have suffered more extensive bruising and burns, heatstroke, and even asphyxiation,” added Ms Aarthi.

As such, the SPCA expresses its gratitude to the laundrette users for promptly seeking help.

“In such situations, swift responses can make the difference between life and death,” she said.

Public urged to be vigilant

SPCA also urged the Singapore public to always check the inside of large appliances before use.

This applies to both home and public facilities.

Cats and other small animals may use these appliances as places of shelter, and they may be driven by curiosity or desire for a warm and comfortable place.

The public’s vigilance “plays a critical role in potentially saving their lives”, said Ms Aarthi.

Ms June also echoed this sentiment in her Facebook post, asking all users to diligently check the washing machines and dryers.

“Luckily the cat survived,” she said.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.