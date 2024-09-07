Temple visitor in China allegedly punches cat ‘worshipping’ Buddha, hospital seeks new owner

Cat allegedly punched by temple visitor while sleeping on mat

A cat in Chengdu, China recently went viral on social media after a video showed it sleeping on a meditation mat at Wenshu Temple.

As a result of its sleeping posture, it looked like it was “kneeling” in worship.

However, it seemed like not everyone was impressed by its endearing antics.

The viral cat, known as “Ru Fei” or by its Dharma name “Miao Wu” (name transliterated from Chinese), was allegedly punched by a temple visitor while peacefully resting on a meditation mat.

The news spread online, accompanied by a photo showing a man extending a clenched fist toward the cat that appears to be falling off the mat.

It was also reported that the cat suffered from ruptured blood vessels and was sent to a hospital for treatment.

The incident resulted in a plea for the public to adopt the cat.

Some doubt validity of incident, hospital speaks out

However, some netizens have questioned the authenticity of the photo.

They noted that it was still summer, yet the individuals in the photo were wearing heavy coats.

The validity of the cat’s injuries was also challenged.

Eventually, Chengdu Meilian Pet Hospital confirmed that the cat was receiving treatment at its facility.

It had been brought to the hospital by a monk.

The staff at the hospital shared that because the cat was gentle and submissive, it was often bullied by others.

The hospital is seeking a new owner for the cat and will assist in the adoption process, according to ETtoday News.

Featured image adapted from 海司 on Douyin.