‘It came to tell us something was wrong’: Man in M’sia says cat stole fish to warn family of fire

Cat in Malaysia allegedly alerts family to fire by stealing fish from home

A family in Johor, Malaysia, escaped unharmed from a morning fire after an unusual act by a cat drew their attention to danger next door.

According to Harian Metro, the fire broke out at Kampung Solok Wan Moh in Batu Pahat just before 9am on 3 Feb, destroying four houses and damaging another.

Unusual behaviour by cat raises alarm, family escapes fire without injuries

The incident involved Muhammad Norsham Bibin, 31, who was at home with his wife, Widyawati Niban, 40, and their three children, who were asleep at the time.

Mr Muhammad said a cat that was not his pet suddenly entered the house and took a fish from the table.

He described the behaviour as out of character, as the animal had previously wandered into the home without touching any food.

The cat then carried the fish outside and left it uneaten.

When Mr Muhammad stepped out to retrieve the fish, he noticed smoke billowing from the neighbouring house.

Realising a fire had broken out, he immediately alerted his wife and rushed their three children out of the house. All five family members managed to escape in time and were not injured.

“I was deeply moved,” he told Harian Metro, adding that the cat’s actions appeared to be a warning.

It didn’t come to eat. It came to tell us something was wrong.

Fire destroys homes and personal belongings

Although the family escaped without injury, they were unable to save their belongings.

Their car, their children’s bicycles, and school supplies were destroyed in the fire.

Another resident, Mohd Razib Ibrahim, 37, said he only learned that his house was on fire about 10 minutes after leaving for work.

He and his wife were not at home at the time and managed to save nothing apart from the clothes they were wearing.

Mr Mohd Razib, who has lived in the village for 23 years, said there had been an electrical disruption at his home the night before the incident, which was later restored.

He did not expect it to end in a fire.

Investigation into cause of fire ongoing

The Penggaram Fire and Rescue Station said it received an emergency call at 8.53am and dispatched 19 firefighters to the scene.

The fire affected five houses, four of which were completely destroyed. A car was also damaged in the blaze.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 9.20am, with operations concluding at 10.58am.

Investigations into the cause of the fire and the total losses are ongoing.

