Fire ravages Thailand home leaving 72-year-old man dead, no foul play suspected

Elderly man burned to death by the fire he made to warm himself

A 72-year-old man in Khon Kaen, Thailand, was allegedly burned to death after the fire he made to stay warm spread uncontrollably in his hut.

At 11am on Thursday (29 Jan), police were alerted to a sugarcane field in Sap Sombun Subdistrict, Khok Pho Chai District, where they discovered the charred body of Mr Thipchai (name transliterated from Thai).

At the scene, authorities, including forensic officers and rescue workers, found a large pile of corrugated zinc sheets, the burned remains of a motorcycle, and a tractor wheel track.

Near the body, a charcoal stove with a kettle was discovered.

Man had started a fire to keep himself warm, said son

According to Mr Arun, the son of the deceased, his father had been living alone in a small hut since his wife passed away many years ago.

Mr Arun himself had built a separate hut about 30 metres away to provide daily care and meals.

He explained that his father was an early riser who often lit a fire in the morning to boil water for coffee and to stay warm in cold weather.

Mr Arun had noticed smoke coming from the direction of his father’s hut after waking up that morning.

However, his efforts to search for his father ended up in vain as he could not find him.

Mr Arun believed the fire may have spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable materials inside the hut.

Victim collapsed after inhaling smoke before being consumed by flames

Officers believe Mr Thipchai may have attempted to fetch water from the nearby pond to put out the fire.

However, he succumbed to smoke inhalation and collapsed before being consumed by the flames.

Police do not suspect foul play based on initial investigations. The family also believe that the death was an unfortunate accident.

The body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Department at Srinagarind Hospital for an autopsy.

After which, it will be returned to the family for traditional funeral rites.

