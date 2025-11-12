Pet cat in Philippines saves family from Typhoon Kalmaegi by alerting owner of rising floodwaters

Clever pet cat saves family from Typhoon Kalmaegi by warning them of rising floodwaters

There’s no shortage of proof on the internet that many pets are intelligent and loyal, rushing to get help for their humans when they are in need.

In Talisay City, Cebu, Philippines, a cat showed its loyalty and used its wits to save its human family from rapidly rising floodwaters due to Typhoon Kalmaegi, just a day after celebrating its fourth year with them.

Speaking to MyTV Cebu, David Paul Aguspina, a member of the family, said he was asleep on the first floor of their home as heavy rains and strong winds pummelled the city between 4am to 5am on 4 Nov.

Their cat, Neko, was with him, sitting on the couch and staring out of the window.

“I don’t know why, but Neko just kept looking outside — maybe animal instinct or something,” Mr Aguspina surmised.

Cat wakes owner to alert him of rising floodwaters

Mr Aguspina suspects Neko had seen the water rising, so it rushed towards him while he was asleep.

In the process, the cat knocked down his laptop, which he had placed on a short coffee table.

“If you know me personally, I’m hard to wake up,” Mr Aguspina shared. “That morning, the sound of the laptop falling woke me up and really saved my life.”

When Mr Aguspina picked up his laptop, he realised that the floor was wet and that water was starting to rush inside their home.

His fear was proven correct when he looked out the window and saw the floodwaters rising, so he rushed upstairs to wake up his family, spurring them to save as many things and essentials as they could.

Family emerged safe from deadly typhoon

Within minutes, the flood became ankle-deep and continued to rise.

The family then decided to evacuate to a neighbour’s three-storey house, taking with them a few belongings and three pets, including Neko.

The entire family emerged safely from the disaster, which killed 150, injured 451, and caused 57 to go missing in Cebu Province.

“Even though I lost my laptop and many things, I just thank God that me and my family are safe,” Mr Aguspina said.

He also expressed his gratitude for their pet cat, which he believed had saved him from death.

“I thank God for Neko, because he really saved my life. Who knows? Without him, I wouldn’t be alive to tell this story, and my family might have lost more because of the flood.”

