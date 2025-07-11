Puppy saves villagers in India from landslide, alerted owner before disaster struck

Puppy saves owner and neighbours from landslide

A six-month-old puppy named Rocky saved villagers in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India, when it alerted its owner about an incoming landslide amid torrential rain.

According to NDTV, the dog, which was sleeping soundly, started barking unusually at about midnight on 30 June.

Its relentless howls woke its owner, Narendra, who subsequently found a large crack in the wall and water gushing into his home.

Owner urged neighbours to evacuate

Realising the forthcoming disaster, Narendra grabbed Rocky with him and woke everyone downstairs.

He then frantically rushed through the village and urged his neighbours to evacuate.

As the rain was pouring and they had no time to lose, residents had to leave their homes empty-handed.

True enough, a landslide tore through the village within minutes of the dog’s alert, flattening all but four or five houses.

67 residents from 20 families were saved, thanks to Rocky’s heightened senses and its owner’s quick action.

50 dead due to rain-related incidents

With most of their homes buried in mud, the affected villagers have been staying at a temple in a neighbouring village.

Many have reportedly suffered ailments, including hypertension and depression.

The government has provided them with financial support, with residents of surrounding villages have also extended a helping hand.

Since 20 June, 50 people in Himachal Pradesh have died due to rain-related incidents, as the state suffered 19 rainstorms, 23 flash floods, and 16 landslides since the onset of the monsoon season.

Featured image adapted from India Today, NDTV on YouTube.