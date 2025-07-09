Chihuahua helps rescuers find owner who fell into 8-metre deep crack in Swiss Alps glacier

Chihuahua ‘saves’ owner who fell into deep crack in Swiss Alps glacier

A pet chihuahua in Switzerland deserves all the treats after it “saved” its owner, who fell into a deep crack in a glacier last Friday (4 July) afternoon.

According to air rescue company Air Zermatt, the man was hiking on the Fee Glacier with his dog when a snow bridge broke, causing him to plunge into an eight-meter-deep crevasse.

Meanwhile, his chihuahua was left at the edge of the chasm.

Rescuers struggled to search for collapsed site

Fortunately, the victim was carrying an amateur walkie-talkie, which he was able to use to call for help.

A person nearby received his emergency call, but was unable to determine the man’s exact location.

At about 3pm, an Air Zermatt crew comprising three rescue specialist made their way towards Fee Glacier.

However, they had difficulty searching for the small collapse site in the vast glacier.

Chihuahua stayed by the crevasse

Finally, one of the rescuers spotted a small movement on a rock. The chihuahua had stayed next to the collapsed hole.

Rescuers subsequently descended into the crevasse and eventually saved the man.

According to the news release, the chihuahua did not move during the entire operation and closely followed the rescuers’ movements.

The owner and his dog were later flown to a hospital in the city of Visp.

In its statement, Air Zermatt described the Chihuahua as a “four-legged hero” that “contributed significantly to the successful rescue”.

Also read: Monk in Japan saved during bear attack by ‘noisy’ dog he adopted

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Air Zermatt.