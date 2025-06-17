Monk in Japan saved during bear attack by ‘noisy’ dog he adopted

Abandoned ‘noisy’ dog saves monk from bear attack

A monk in Japan was saved from a bear attack when his adopted dog — which had previously been abandoned for how noisy it was — leapt to his rescue.

According to Nippon TV, the one-year-old Chico used the very same noise that caused its previous owner annoyance to save its new owner.

Monk goes on a walk

While hiking with his beagle on 29 May, Tougen Yoshihara ran into a 1.6-meter-tall bear, which immediately tackled the abbot.

Mr Yoshihara lost his footing and subsequently fell to the ground. Despite being quite muscular, the monk was powerless to resist the bear as he had dislocated his shoulder.

As Mr Yoshihara braced for what he believed to be the inevitable, his canine companion showed the bear why it was abandoned.

Despite being much smaller, Chico charged at the bear without fear.

Mr Yoshihara recalled the beagle barking loudly at the bear, causing it to flinch. Startled by the noise, the bear retreated into the woods.

In a heroic moment turned reckless, Chico rushed after the bear, causing Mr Yoshihara to lose track of his saviour.

Heroic canine returns safely

The abbot quickly got in his vehicle and drove around in search of Chico. After 30 minutes of searching, his wife called and informed him that Chico had come home.

Upon returning home, Mr Yoshihara was greeted by Chico, with a smugly proud look on its face.

Commenters were reportedly quick to point out how the story felt like it came straight out of a fable.

Mr Yoshihara had taken in Chico after his previous owner could not handle the beagle’s noisiness, but in a strange twist of fate, it was that very same quality that ended up saving the abbot’s life.

Featured image adapted from Nippon TV.