Cat In Taiwan Sings With Owner During Busking Sessions, Wins Over Internet With Talent

Cat In Taiwan Shows Off Vocal Talents Alongside Owner During Busking Sessions

Buskers showing off their impressive vocals on the streets has become a pretty common sight these days.

Over in Taiwan, though, one such busker that’s decidedly feline in nature has managed to stand out and win netizens over with its talent.

In a now-viral video, the cat performs alongside its owner, letting out a series of melodic meows.

Lauded for its talents, it has earned itself a fair amount of praise.

Cat in Taiwan sings during busking session

The TikTok clip features a trio of buskers and their furry companion singing the song ‘Learn To Meow’ — the purr-fect tune for the feline to show off its talents.

After singing a few words of the first verse in the song, one of the buskers steps aside, leaving the stage clear for the cat.

Another man lifts the kitty up to the microphone, and after a hesitant pause, the feline lets out a soft meow.

This is immediately followed by laughter from the watching crowd, while the busker holding it jumps for joy.

As the performance carries on, the cat gets the microphone for its part in the duet again.

There’s not much of a pause this time round, with it letting out a more confident meow in tune with the beat.

The singer then continues, with the last line for the cat to belt out approaching.

When it is brought to the microphone, the feline lets out a final melodic meow, inviting thunderous cheers from the audience.

Viewers praise cat’s singing talents

Unsurprisingly, the post went viral, with many expressing their admiration for the aspiring busker.

A few users praised its singing talents, noting the effort it put into its performance.

Others urged the buskers to reward the cat for its hard work — preferably in fish.

One netizen even went so far as to say the feline was probably the highlight of the performance.

Considering its impressive vocals, we can’t say we disagree.

Regular street performer in Taiwan

As it turns out, the cat even has its own Instagram page.

Named ‘肥牛’, or ‘Fat New’ in English, the feline regularly performs on the streets of Taiwan.

On 19 Mar, Fat New’s owner took to Instagram to explain the details of their relationship.

They stated that its popularity had ballooned overnight due to their performance going viral.

“Fat New was abandoned in the past, but after continued tender loving care, it is now comfortable around people,” the owner explained. “I did not need to train Fat New, but just showered it with love.”

Fat New’s performance is certainly worthy of praise, and the heartwarming story of how it met its owner makes the video even more wholesome.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to see more performances by Fat New in the future.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.