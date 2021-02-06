Cat In T-Shirt Roaming Around Woodlands Allegedly Looked Frightened

Pets are often precious members of the family, as owners who love them dearly would often pamper them with treats and playthings. A cat in Woodlands seemed to have enjoyed such comfort at some point in time, as it was seen wearing the cutest t-shirt.

Source

But roaming around the streets on its own, a passer-by wondered if the feline may have lost its way.

Cat wearing t-shirt seemed lost in Woodlands

Facebook user Ameerul chanced upon the adorable kitty while out and about yesterday (5 Feb).

Like many of us, what caught his eye was the fact that the cat had a striped t-shirt on, which certainly indicates that it’s not a stray.

The blue collar around its neck further points to the likelihood that it belongs to someone.

Source

From his observation, Ameerul surmised that the cat appeared frightened and lost. This led him to ask whether anyone had lost their cat in the area.

Last seen near Woodlands Civic Centre

According to Ameerul, he last saw the feline at Blk 365 Woodlands Ave 5, opposite the Civic Centre.

A photo shows the cat nibbling on some food, though it’s unclear who may have provided that. Regardless, we can take comfort in the fact that it’s not going hungry.

Source

Hope cat reunites with its owners

Though quite an unusual sight, this isn’t the first time someone has spotted a cat wearing a very striking outfit.

While quite a fascinating spectacle, seeing these cats wandering around on their own can be quite worrying, especially if they’re domesticated pets.

They might not know how to fend for themselves outdoors, which is why owners should keep a close eye on them.

Like the cat in Tampines, we hope this one in Woodlands will be reunited with its family soon. Stay safe out there, kitty.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.