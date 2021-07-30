4 Catholic Churches Undergo Disinfection After They Were Visited By Covid-19 Cases

When places of worship started welcoming visitors again after a period of closure, many returned to seek the solace they needed.

Unfortunately, on Thursday (29 Jul), the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore (RCAS) shared that 4 churches had been visited by individuals who contracted Covid-19.

Source

Church visitors are advised to monitor their health and seek medical attention should they feel unwell.

4 Catholic churches visited by Covid-19 cases from 18-25 Jul

According to RCAS, the 4 churches in question are as follows:

Church of Holy Spirit

Church of Holy Cross

St Anne’s Church

Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

The visits reportedly took place between 18-25 Jul. The Covid-19 patients who visited the premises were asymptomatic.

Source

RCAS is currently working with the authorities to identify those who may have been in close contact with these individuals.

They also took the opportunity to urge parishioners not to attend Mass should they feel unwell.

In order to attend Mass, worshippers have to pre-register in a parish and make bookings before attending service.

Churches issue statements on visits

2 of the churches in question have also issued statements with more details on the Covid-19 cases’ visits.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (29 Jul), St Anne’s Church shared that its parishioners who contracted Covid-19 had visited the church premises on Sunday (25 Jul) for a Mass at 1.30pm.

Source

However, the worshipper was reportedly at the Sengkang church since 12pm, nearly 1.5 hours before Mass commenced.

The Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary also shared that one of its parishioners had tested positive after attending Mass at the church.

Source

The worshipper was apparently at the church’s premises on Sunday (25 Jul) for the 5pm Mass.

In the case of the Church of the Holy Spirit, the visit occurred much earlier, on 18 Jul.

Source

According to the church’s Facebook post, the parishioner tested positive a week later and was quarantined.

Source

Though the Church of the Holy Cross did not disclose information on Facebook, the parish priest shared with Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that the Covid-19 patient had attended a 7.30am Mass on Sunday (25 Jul).

Source

The female parishioner is fully vaccinated and reportedly contracted the virus after visiting a market.

All 4 churches have undergone disinfection to ensure they’re safe for parishioners to visit.

Source

Monitor your health if you visited the same church or Mass

As more cases emerge in our community, it’s inevitable for more public places to be visited by infected individuals.

We are, however, heartened by the churches’ commitment to ensuring their premises are safe for parishioners.

If you’ve been to any of the churches or attended the same Mass, do keep a close eye on your health and see a doctor ASAP if any symptoms surface.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary on Facebook and Google Maps.