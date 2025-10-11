24 cats in Thailand survive fire that nearly burns down home while owner is away

24 cats survive house fire in Thailand, only two injured

On Wednesday (8 Oct), a woman in Thailand shared a harrowing story of how she nearly lost 24 of her beloved cats when her house caught fire.

Although two of the pets needed urgent medical attention, the remaining were unscathed.

The woman, who did not share further details of her address, speculates that the fire originated from her old stoves, cautioning others to properly maintain their kitchen to prevent such blazes.

Home blaze happens while owner is away

The woman in her 30s, who runs a lifestyle page on Facebook, said that when she returned to the burning house, she immediately rushed in to rescue her cats.

“I rushed through the smoke and fire for the cats,” she recalled, adding that no one else had been home at the time.

Her kitchen appeared to be completely scorched based on the photos she shared.

Half her stove melted and most of her kitchen supplies have turned into cinder.

Her walls and ceilings have also turned black from the blaze.

Furthermore, the fire had spread to other rooms, damaging a part of her bathroom.

Cats mostly unharmed

According to the woman, 22 of the 24 cats were unharmed by the fire.

The two that were injured suffered from gas inhalation.

“They were foaming at the mouth, so I quickly rushed them to the vet,” she said, adding that they were given medication and oxygen.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cats had their furs blackened by the ash, but are otherwise safe.

“I will continue to monitor their well being,” said the woman.

She also cautioned others to take good care of their kitchens to prevent similar fires.

“The fire probably started because the stove is so old,” speculated the woman.

“After eight to nine years of heavy use, there may have been some damage that caused the fire to start.”

