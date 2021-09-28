CDC Raises Singapore’s Danger Level To 3, Citing High Level Of Covid-19

In the past weeks, Singapore has seen a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases.

On Monday (27 Sep), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised Singapore’s Covid-19 danger level to ‘high’.

The public health agency said unvaccinated travellers should avoid non-essential trips to Singapore due to high levels of Covid-19 infections.

Singapore is now ranked as danger level 3. CDC’s highest danger level is 4.

CDC raises Covid-19 travel advisory to Singapore up 1 notch

Since 18 Sep, Singapore has reported over 1,000 community cases almost daily.

According to Bloomberg, the CDC raised its travel advisory for Singapore up a notch to level 3 on Monday (27 Sep). Level 3 indicates high Covid-19 levels.

Those who aren’t vaccinated are advised to avoid non-essential trips to Singapore.

They explained that because of the current situation in Singapore, all travellers risk getting and spreading Covid-19 variants.

Other countries that are also at level 3 include:

Australia

Germany

Indonesia

Japan

Vietnam

The Philippines.

Travel advisory to Hong Kong also raised

The CDC has also raised Hong Kong’s Covid-19 travel advisory to level 2, citing a “moderate level” of danger.

Source

They said that unvaccinated travellers at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should avoid non-essential travel to the city.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Hong Kong finds this rise in Covid-19 danger level “puzzling” as they have reported less than 10 cases a day since late August.

Hong Kong has also not seen a locally transmitted case since mid-August, and the city has also yet to experience an outbreak of the Delta variant.

CDC has 4 Covid-19 danger levels

Meanwhile, the US is experiencing another outbreak of Covid-19, reported ST.

The country detected over 180,000 cases and saw more than 2,700 deaths on Friday (24 Sep).

Their vaccination efforts have also stalled as their vaccination pace reaches the lowest it has ever been since January. Only about 55% of the US population is vaccinated.

The CDC has 4 Covid-19 levels of danger, ranging from low to very high.

According to their website, the threshold to reach level 2 is 50 to 99 new cases over 28 days for every 100,000 residents. To reach level 3, the threshold is 100 to 500.

You can find more details here.

Reminder to abide by safety measures

The rise in CDC’s travel advisory danger level of Singapore is to be expected.

After all, we have seen an increasing number of cases and Covid-19 related deaths here.

As authorities once again impose stricter restrictions to ease the burden off our healthcare system, it’s a reminder for all of us to be responsible and abide by safe management measures.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.