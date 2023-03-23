S’pore-Bound Cebu Pacific Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Kota Kinabalu Due To Engine Fault

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Cebu Pacific Flight Bound For Singapore Makes Emergency Landing Halfway Through Journey

A Cebu Pacific airliner bound for Singapore had to make an emergency landing at Kota Kinabalu International Airport yesterday (22 Mar).

This was reportedly due to a fault with the plane’s left engine.

Thankfully, all passengers on board were safe, though it’s unclear if they managed to get on another flight.

Cebu Pacific flight that made emergency landing had 92 people onboard

According to The Star, the flight took off from Cebu in the Philippines at around 7.55pm.

There were roughly 92 people on board, including crew members and passengers.

The flight was due to reach Singapore that same night.

After roughly two hours in the air, the plane reportedly encountered issues with its left engine. This forced the pilot to make the emergency landing at 10.22pm.

Deputy director of Sabah Fire and Rescue, Farhan Sufyan Borhan, told The Star that they were alerted to the incident by the airport’s fire department at 9.49pm. They then dispatched a team to assist with the operation.

Passengers see sparks coming from affected engine

Meanwhile, Lianhe Zaobao reported that passengers observed sparks emitting from the affected engine.

One of the passengers Lianhe Zaobao spoke to said that the forced landing was the scariest half-hour he had ever experienced.

He also claimed that it seemed like the plane was operating on only one functional engine at the time.

Thankfully, the authorities did not report any injuries from this incident. All the passengers and crew members were safe when they landed.

The airline had also reportedly arranged for accommodations for passengers and crew members to spend the night in Kota Kinabalu.

Lianhe Zaobao noted that the next Cebu Pacific flight taking the same route is scheduled for Thursday (23 Mar), at 7.55pm.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Taxi Kota Kinabalu Sabah Teksi on Facebook.