Customer finds live cockroach in cake from Cedele Waterway Point, bakery apologises

Customer finds live cockroach crawling around cake from Cedele Waterway Point

A woman was met with a rude shock after purchasing a birthday cake from Cedele’s outlet in Waterway Point.

Inside the cake box, she found a live cockroach crawling around the pastry.

The bakery has since apologised and is committed to taking full responsibility for the incident.

Appalled by “horrific and unhygienic” experience of finding cockroach in Cedele cake

On Sunday (31 March), the customer took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to air her grievances about the cockroach she found in the ondeh-ondeh cake from Cedele.

She shared that after bringing the cake home, she immediately refrigerated it.

In the comments, a netizen suggested that the pest may have come from the time she spent on transport or shopping.

However, the customer claimed that she went to the mall specially to purchase the cake. She also walked home as she lives just a traffic light away from Waterway Point.

Describing the incident as “horrific and unhygienic”, the lady said it was the first time she had such an experience with a bakery.

Claimed her queries went unanswered, Cedele says it was a system error

In an attempt to get a response from the bakery, the customer also sent multiple messages via email, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

However, she claimed she did not receive any response even after a few days.

A screenshot allegedly of the customer’s WhatsApp conversation with the bakery showed that the latter did not reply for several days.

Cedele apologises & takes full responsibility for customer’s experience

Responding to MS News’ queries, a Cedele spokesperson claimed that a system error had caused them to overlook the customer’s messages.

Additionally, the bakery shared that it has reached out to the customer once they learned about her inquiry.

Currently, Cedele said it is working towards “closing the matter amicably” with the affected customer.

“We apologise for the poor experience at our Waterway Point outlet and take full responsibility for the incident,” Cedele added.

The bakery also expressed its appreciation for the chance to rectify the issue.

Also read: Customer finds cockroach pieces in Pepperoni Pizza, Pizza Hut investigating incident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.