Worker Trapped Under Cement Truck At Bedok Worksite On 17 Sep

Worksite accidents unfortunately aren’t uncommon in Singapore. However, they’re still heartbreaking, especially when a life is lost.

On Friday (17 Sep), a worker passed away at a Bedok worksite after being trapped under a cement truck.

Source

The police have arrested the truck driver for negligent driving resulting in death.

Worker trapped under cement truck passes away

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the accident happened on the evening of 17 Sep at a worksite along Bedok North Street 2.

Source

At around 5.50pm, an accident somehow left a 37-year-old worker trapped underneath a cement truck.

Lianhe Wanbao reporters observed that the truck was parked next to a dented fence at the construction site.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers soon arrived and successfully freed the worker. Sadly, they later pronounced him dead at the scene.

In response to queries from Lianhe Wanbao, the police said that they arrested the 26-year-old cement truck driver for negligent driving causing death.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

22 worksite fatalities as of Jun 2021

Earlier in February, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) stepped up enforcement action against firms that lacked proper measures to safeguard their workers.

This came after 30 workplace fatalities occurred in the whole of 2020, followed by 7 in February 2021 alone.

As of June, Singapore recorded 22 worksite fatalities, a substantial increase from the year before when there were 17 such casualties over the same period.

While accidents in their very nature are often unavoidable, firms can help reduce the risks greatly by implementing safety procedures.

Hopefully, MOM will continue to take stricter action on companies that fail to do so, in order to protect workers.

Condolences to the bereaved family

Reading about someone’s passing in a tragic accident is especially heart-wrenching, especially when they were simply doing work to make a living.

We hope the investigations will shine a light on how the accident occurred so the bereaved family can have some semblance of closure.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.