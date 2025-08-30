Cement truck lands on its side along PIE near Jurong, 1 person conveyed to hospital

EMAS and police officers were seen at the site of the accident.

By - 30 Aug 2025, 12:21 pm

Cement truck seen lying on its side at Toh Guan Road exit along PIE 

On Thursday (28 Aug), a cement truck was seen resting on its side near the Toh Guan Road exit along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Video footage of the flipped cement truck was uploaded to the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page on the same day.

cement truck

Source: Singapore roads accident on Facebook

EMAS & police officers seen at accident site

Dashcam footage showed EMAS and police officers at the site of the accident.

cement truck 1

Source: Singapore roads accident on Facebook

As the dashcam vehicle approached the fallen lorry, it became apparent that a large section of the road had been cordoned off.

Source: Singapore roads accident on Facebook

Netizens speculate how accident happened

Netizens were quick to speculate on how the truck could have ended on its side, with one netizen offering an especially detailed hypothetical chain of events.

Source: Facebook

Other netizens were more to the point with their assumptions of how the incident came to happen.

Source: Facebook

1 person conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.20am on 28 Aug.

Paramedics conveyed one person to the National University Hospital.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident on Facebook

